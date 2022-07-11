HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsApple is already working on its second generation of smart glasses: there...

Apple is already working on its second generation of smart glasses: there will be an economic model

Apple is already working on its second generation of smart glasses: there will be an economic model
One of the most anticipated gadgets of the year are the appleGlass, the first smart glasses of the American manufacturer and with which it intends to mark a before and after in the sector.

Mixed reality glasses are gaining more and more weight in all kinds of sectors such as the automotive or aerospace industry. And Apple does not want to miss this train, so it is expected that in 2024 it will present its first augmented and mixed reality glasses.

It is even very likely that at the end of this year we will be presented with the first prototype to warm up engines before its official set-up. And we already have the first rumors of the next generation, with a very interesting surprise.

The second generation Apple Glass will have a cheap version

When Ming Chi Kuo speak, we listen to you. We are talking about an analyst specialized in Apple products and who is usually right in almost all of his predictions. So he is a very reliable source.

And now, Kuo has just posted on his personal blog that The second generation of Apple AR / VR glasses will have several models. To begin with, they will be presented during the first quarter of 2025, in addition to presenting a high-end model and a cheaper option.

Even the analyst dares to venture that suppliers will start shipping the first orders in the second quarter of 2024. Apple forecasts point to the production of 10 million units in 2025 or 2026, thanks to the growth of augmented and virtual reality technology.

As we have indicated, It is very preliminary information since the first generation has not yet been presented. But Ming-Chi Kuo is an eminence in the sector, so we can take this information as very reliable. Then the plans can vary for all kinds of situations, but the truth is that cheaper Apple glasses make a lot of sense.

Rumors suggest that the first generation will be priced at $3,000, so we are not exactly talking about a product available to everyone. So, although it is a great novelty, there will be many users who will not be able to afford such a high price.

But if the following year they launch a version, for example, at half price, things would change. Evidently these second smart glasses will be more limited than the premium model, but they will be able to bring more users closer to a technology that is generating more and more interest.

At the moment it is too early to confirm this information, but seeing how the mixed reality sector is advancing, Apple knows that it has to offer a consumer product, not a premium gadget available to very few, so it is very likely that in 2025 let’s see more than one model of their Apple Glass, just as they do with their line of phones or tablets.

