Apple is already thinking about the second generation AR headset: LG’s Micro OLED display

The first augmented / virtual reality viewer from Apple has not even arrived yet: in fact, rumors about it have been circulating for some time now, but the South Korean financial newspaper The Elec adds an interesting detail, and that is that LG will be part of the supplier chain. More specifically, it should be in charge of development and production of the internal display with Micro OLED technology.

The first generation viewer should use Sony Micro OLED panels, but LG would in fact already be involved in the production of the external display. It will use normal OLED technology and should serve to project the user’s face outward, in order to help overcome the barrier between the real world and the virtual world. According to the source, LG would have ordered the machinery for the production of Micro OLEDs from compatriot Sunic System.