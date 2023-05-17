Apple is ahead of the times: production of the iPhone 15 displays will begin in June

Apple would have decided to adopt some preventive measures to prevent a repeat of what happened last year with the iPhone 14 range with the iPhone 15, the production of which was significantly influenced not only by supply constraints but also by the lockdowns imposed in China towards the end of the year. In particular, during the holiday season, the period considered the most important of the year for sales, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 were decidedly difficult if not impossible to find.

APPLE ANTICIPATE PRODUCTION

According to DSCC analyst and CEO Ross Young, the production of the OLED panels that will be used for the iPhone 15, whose announcement is expected in September, will start as early as next monthwhich should guarantee a significant head start for the volumes of both versions of Apple’s smartphone, both the “normal” and the “Pro”. - Advertisement - According to rumors confirmed by multiple authoritative sources, even the new iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro models, will now have the Dynamic Island. For the Pro versions, displays with dimensions similar to the current ones would be expected, albeit with thinner frames. The variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, what Apple calls ProMotion, however, should remain exclusive to the Pro models.

LARGER DISPLAYS ON THE IPHONE 16 PRO

According to what has been reported in recent months, Apple would have originally planned some innovations for the design of the iPhone 15, including solid-state side keys for adjusting the volume with tactile feedback. However, this idea would come later "postponed to next year" due to supply problems.




