5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple is about to open its first official store in India, in...

Apple is about to open its first official store in India, in Mumbai

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1090315.jpeg
1090315.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Indian market, as repeatedly mentioned, is now becoming a new land of conquest for Apple which has increasingly intensified its presence in the country by expanding its production chain. The goal of the Cupertino company, which is trying to depend less and less on China, would be to increase iPhone production volumes in India by more than 3 times over the next few years.

THE FIRST IN INDIA

But in addition to the production of its devices, Apple is also strongly interested in selling it on the Indian market where it is currently present only through about 160 authorized resellers. At the moment, in fact, there is not even an official Apple Store in all of India.

- Advertisement -

By the end of April, however, after a series of delays and slippages, Apple will finally open its first Apple Store in Mumbai, precisely in the commercial and residential district Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple BKC will be located in the prestigious Jio World Drive Mall, and while official details are still missing, it should have an area of ​​about 2,000 square meters and an architecture similar to that already seen in other Apple Stores.

Microsoft Edge, Synchronization Issues in Collections

The Apple BKC will be located in the prestigious Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai

In the coming months it would also be expected a second Apple Store, in New Delhi, in the Select CityWalk Shopping Center located in the Saket District Centre. Compared to the one in Mumbai, this store will still be smaller, around 1,200 square meters.

At the moment there is still no official information regarding the inauguration of the Apple BKC in Mumbai which some Apple executives are expected to attend, including the head of retail Deirdre O’Brien. Not to be excluded, also given the importance of the event, being the first in an official store in India, that Apple CEO Tim Cook may also be present.

WALLPAPERS AND PLAYLISTS FOR APPLE MUSIC

Apple has not yet shared images of the interior of but only one of the external part on which there is the custom logo created for the occasion. On the official page of the Apple BKC, Apple has made available a wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac plus a playlist for Apple Music which invites you to listen to the “sound of Mumbai” (link in SOURCE).

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone: young people are still addicted to it, but they are losing interest in Apple Glass

The biannual survey conducted by Piper Sandler among young Americans reveals that while they...
Tech News

Infinix Note 30 passes Play Console with Helio G99, 8GB RAM and more

By all indications, Infinix's smartphone catalog should grow soon. That's because the Infinix...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.