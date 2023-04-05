Apple is about to open its first official store in India, in Mumbai

The Indian market, as repeatedly mentioned, is now becoming a new land of conquest for Apple which has increasingly intensified its presence in the country by expanding its production chain. The goal of the Cupertino company, which is trying to depend less and less on China, would be to increase iPhone production volumes in India by more than 3 times over the next few years.

THE FIRST IN INDIA

But in addition to the production of its devices, Apple is also strongly interested in selling it on the Indian market where it is currently present only through about 160 authorized resellers. At the moment, in fact, there is not even an official Apple Store in all of India. - Advertisement - By the end of April, however, after a series of delays and slippages, Apple will finally open its first Apple Store in Mumbai, precisely in the commercial and residential district Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple BKC will be located in the prestigious Jio World Drive Mall, and while official details are still missing, it should have an area of ​​about 2,000 square meters and an architecture similar to that already seen in other Apple Stores. Microsoft Edge, Synchronization Issues in Collections

In the coming months it would also be expected a second Apple Store, in New Delhi, in the Select CityWalk Shopping Center located in the Saket District Centre. Compared to the one in Mumbai, this store will still be smaller, around 1,200 square meters. At the moment there is still no official information regarding the inauguration of the Apple BKC in Mumbai which some Apple executives are expected to attend, including the head of retail Deirdre O’Brien. Not to be excluded, also given the importance of the event, being the first in an official store in India, that Apple CEO Tim Cook may also be present.

