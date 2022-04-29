Apple, iPhone buyers arriving from an Android smartphone on the rise

Apple’s financial data for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 shows a decidedly healthy company, despite the various difficulties that are affecting the entire technology sector. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The numbers of the Cupertino club not only demonstrate a continuous increase in profits and turnover, quarter after quarter, but also growth in other divisions which until a few years ago were decidedly marginal. One above all, that of Services – App Store, iCloud subscriptions and digital music and entertainment services – which achieved a record quarter with revenues up 17% to 19.8 billion.

THE NUMBER OF IPHONE CUSTOMERS COMING FROM ANDROID INCREASE

But another interesting curiosity also emerges from these quarterly data. These are not numbers but a fact that from certain points of view can be even more important than numbers. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said that not only that iPhone sales were still great (5.5% up year-on-year)but there was strong growth, double digit ” both of those who have changed their iPhone, and of those who bought an iPhone coming from an Android smartphone. Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach These data underline a fundamental aspect for decreeing a healthy company, namely trust. Anyone who has had an iPhone, a premium-range device for which he has spent a significant amount, very often buys it. Furthermore, New customers also arrive who in the past used something else. And this last aspect is not only related to iPhones but also to Macs.

ALSO FOR MAC MANY NEW USERS