Apple, iPhone buyers arriving from an Android smartphone on the rise

Apple’s financial data for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 shows a decidedly healthy company, despite the various difficulties that are affecting the entire technology sector.
The numbers of the Cupertino club not only demonstrate a continuous increase in profits and turnover, quarter after quarter, but also growth in other divisions which until a few years ago were decidedly marginal. One above all, that of Services – App Store, iCloud subscriptions and digital music and entertainment services – which achieved a record quarter with revenues up 17% to 19.8 billion.
But another interesting curiosity also emerges from these quarterly data. These are not numbers but a fact that from certain points of view can be even more important than numbers. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said that not only that iPhone sales were still great (5.5% up year-on-year)but there was strong growth, double digit ” both of those who have changed their iPhone, and of those who bought an iPhone coming from an Android smartphone.
These data underline a fundamental aspect for decreeing a healthy company, namely trust. Anyone who has had an iPhone, a premium-range device for which he has spent a significant amount, very often buys it. Furthermore, New customers also arrive who in the past used something else. And this last aspect is not only related to iPhones but also to Macs.
According to Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri, the Cupertino company has also increased its user base for Mac computers with a quarterly record of updates of which about half of the buyers were new to the productthat is, they had never had one.
Ever since the launch of the first Macs equipped with Apple Silicon processors, let’s talk about November 2020, Apple has continued to see strong sales growth. In this second quarter, Mac-generated revenue reached $ 10.4 billion, up from $ 9.1 billion in the same quarter of 2021.
This despite the great difficulties in the supply of components which in any case caused delays in shipments. Difficulties which, according to Tim Cook, however, began to reduce in the first three months of the year compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.