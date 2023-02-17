Apple iPhone 15 Pro: new render revealed confirms details of the phone’s design

A new leaked render may have confirmed some details about the design changes that will be present on Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro. In that sense, the leak has similar origins to the concept that was produced by an artist recently. According to the portal 9to5Macthe images come from a 3d artist which was based on the files that apple usually sends to Chinese accessory manufacturers. In this sense, as the productions are from someone used to working with cases, there are fewer radical suggestions and it is possible that it is more accurate.

In any case, the Cupertino giant’s product features some details on the frames, as well as slightly more rounded sides, something that matches a leak published by the informant ShrimpApplePro. In addition, it seems that the USB Type-C port will finally be present in smartphones, even if it has some limitations. - Advertisement - In the images, it is also possible to notice that the module with the cameras will not have very radical changes. However, it is possible that it will arrive even more jumpy, due to the adoption of larger sensors compared to the current generation of the iPhone. Something that is evident is the change in the areas where the volume buttons are located, which should no longer be physical to become capacitive.



