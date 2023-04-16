Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: leak suggests zoom lens with variable magnification

The iPhone 15 Pro Max can come strong to compete with other devices in the Zoom item. At least, that’s what recent leaks about Apple’s cell phone suggest, with leaks mentioning the possibility of the device being launched with a variable zoom lens. The information comes from the user revegnus (@Tech_Reve) who posted on his Twitter profile about the apple device being launched with the same image sensor as its previous generation equivalent. Also, the item can be presented with variable zoom capability.

If these details are confirmed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be a strong candidate to be the “King” of Zoom cameras, a category in which Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the current great references. In this sense, the next generation of the South Korean’s most advanced smartphone is also speculated with variable magnification zoom. - Advertisement - In fact, recent news has talked about changes to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s cameras. Therefore, the second half of this year and the first half of 2024 may see significant changes in terms of photography for the next top-of-the-line phones from Samsung and Apple.