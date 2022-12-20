Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Real-Time Battery Test | This Tuesday at 1pm

Apple started sales of the new iPhone 14 line in Europe at the beginning of the last quarter of the year and, after testing the three main models of the family, it was time for the iPhone 14 Plus to go on our bench.

The new apple cell phone offers a 6.7-inch XDR OLED screen with support for HDR10 and 60 Hz, Apple A15 Bionic platform, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage, 12 MP front camera, two rear cameras (12 MP / 12 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, Lightning port and Face ID, IP68 certification, 4,325 mAh battery and iOS 16.