Apple iPhone 14 may win new yellow color option “inspired” by iPhone 11

Apple may follow its previous strategies and release a new color for its current cell phone lineup. Information discovered this Friday (03) indicates that the big tech may advertise a yellow tone option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It would not be the first time that this color has been chosen as one of Apple’s varied cell phone options. In addition to the iPhone 5c in 2013, the iPhone XR also used this option in 2018, but one of the most iconic looks with a yellow back is the iPhone 11, released in 2019. According to rumors, the new version could be released later this month.

Apple has a history of launching in celebration of spring with new colors for its products. Last year, for example, the company presented a special edition of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green. In 2021, new for the arrival of the season was the purple color option of the iPhone 12. - Advertisement - Rumors indicate that the company will hold an event next week to announce the new color for the iPhone 14, but it is possible that these are not the only news. It should be remembered that the Peek Performancean event that took place on March 8, 2022, was also the stage for the presentation of the 3rd generation iPhone SE and iPad Air with M1. Windows 11 gives problems with AMD CPUs: We tell you why

The big releases of the year should be reserved for September, the month in which the manufacturer can announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, as well as a new generation of Apple Watch. Other rumors point to the launch of the Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra processor, but so far, nothing has been confirmed by the brand.

See more!