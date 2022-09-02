Apple iPhone 14 may not be much more expensive than its predecessor, according to TrendForce

Only six days separate us from a new generation of phones, and as always, this is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Many were disappointed by rumors that big tech would raise the price of the line for the first time in years, but to analysts at TrendForcethe 14 may not be much more . According to a report published by the market analysis company last Wednesday (31), the Apple will be cautious when raising the price of new phones due to inflation and other global economic issues, so instead of charging $100 more than iPhone 13 models, the increase could be “only” $50.

With this increase in value, the expectation is that the new line will have the following prices: iPhone 14: $749 (~BRL 3,909)

(~BRL 3,909) iPhone 14 Max: $849 (~R$ 4,439)

(~R$ 4,439) iPhone 14 Pro: US$ 1,049 (~R$ 5,479)

(~R$ 5,479) iPhone 14 Pro Max: US$ 1,149 (~R$ 5,999)

The iPhone 14 should take the place of the "mini" version as the entry-level model of the line, so its value will be reduced compared to iPhone 13which costs US$ 799. Something unprecedented in the series is the iPhone 14 Max (or Plus), which will have the screen dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but cheaper cell phone hardware. How to block advertising on an Android mobile The restructuring of the line is not limited to the new model with a 6.7-inch screen. Leakers claim that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max/Plus will have few improvements over the iPhone 13 — we'll still have a notch on the screen and the A15 Bionic chip — while the biggest news will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The “Pro” devices are expected to have new 48 MP cameras with support for video recordings up to 8K, A16 Bionic processor with LPDDR5 RAM, screens with always-on display mode and reduced notch, among other changes. It is worth remembering that all information released about the iPhone 14 must still be treated in the field of speculation, since Apple has not yet commented on the matter – and will probably keep it confidential until September 7, at 2:00 pm, when it will finally announce its new products.

