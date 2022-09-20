Apple iPhone 14 faces scratches, fire and bending in durability test

Launched at the beginning of this month of September, the iPhone 14 has changes in its internal structure, but, on the outside, it has several similarities with the previous generation. To find out if this generation delivers consumer resistance, ’s cell phone underwent a test, carried out by the JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.

The smartphone faced a series of experiments, such as scratches, fire and , to have its body put to the test. The results can be checked through the following player:

In the first test, the Ceramic Shield of the front glass had only small marks at the tool hardness level 6, with deeper scratches at level 7. The aluminum sides and the camera block, on the other hand, can be scratched with a simple stylus, due to the construction. in aluminum.

In the fire part, the device was exposed to a lit lighter for a while. Pixels started to burn after 20 seconds. As it is an OLED screen, the damage was definitive and left a visible mark, after another period in front of the flames.