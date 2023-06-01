Apple iPads dominate 50% of US tablet market, survey finds

Research by Canalys points to strong growth for Apple in the US tablet market in the first quarter of 2023, with Amazon in second place and Samsung in third. In this case, the Cupertino company is impressive for dominate 50% of that market in the US. In other words, one out of every two tablets sold in the country in the last three months was an iPad.

Apple still managed to increase its quarterly US tablet sales in the first three months of last year by a substantial 20.5%, while Amazon, Samsung and Microsoft saw their numbers fall by 25.7%, 19.6% and 30.4%. %, respectively.