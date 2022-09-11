Apple iPad Pro with M1 chip appears running Windows 10 smoothly

Launched in May of this year, the iPad Pro with an M1 chip underwent a somewhat unusual experiment. An tablet drive was used by some bloggers to run Windows 10. The creators of the feat even ran Geekbench on the device, which recorded scores of 1,522 with one core and 5,073 with multi-core. The numbers were considered a performance of 90% and 70%, respectively. That is, it was considered an execution at full speed.

It is important to note that Windows 10 did not run directly on the iPad Pro. The test authors preferred to use a virtual machine – called UTM – based on QEMU technology. It is capable of supporting over 30 processors, including architectures such as x86_64, AMR64, and RISC-V - Advertisement - The solution supports iOS 11 or higher. It does not require jailbreaking and allows you to run both Windows and Linux. There is the possibility to connect external keyboards, mice, touchpad, Apple Pencil and controllers. In other words, you can make the experience as similar as possible to the system being run.