Apple iPad mini 3rd generation officially becomes obsolete

Over the years, the list of products that Apple begins to consider “vintage” continues to grow, i.e. those whose sale was stopped more than 5 and less than 7 years ago, and “obsolete”, products whose sale was discontinued more than 7 years ago.
The Dell Wi-Fi and Cellular models will enter this second category in a few weeksThird generation iPad mini. There is currently only one specific cellular variant of the iPad mini 3 which is already considered obsolete by Apple. The fourth generation iPad has already entered the list of these products last February and the second generation iPad in May 2021.
The difference between the two categories is mainly related to the assistance service that Apple can continue to offer: vintage products can be repaired directly by Apple or at authorized centres, depending on the availability of spare parts; obsolete products, on the other hand, can no longer be repaired by official channels but in the event of problems it is necessary to contact third-party repairers, availability of (non-original) spare parts permitting.
The third generation iPad mini was introduced together with the iPad Air 2 on October 16, 2014. The market arrival took place on October 22 of the same year. Compared to its predecessor, iPad mini 3 maintained the same design but integrated an Apple A7 processor, had Touch ID in the home button, increased storage capacity and was also made in the gold color variant. On September 9, 2015, with the arrival of iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3 was discontinued.