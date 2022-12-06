Apple iPad mini 3rd generation officially becomes obsolete

Over the years, the list of products that Apple begins to consider “vintage” continues to grow, i.e. those whose sale was stopped more than 5 and less than 7 years ago, and “obsolete”, products whose sale was discontinued more than 7 years ago.

The Dell Wi-Fi and Cellular models will enter this second category in a few weeksThird generation iPad mini. There is currently only one specific cellular variant of the ‌iPad mini‌ 3 which is already considered obsolete by Apple. The fourth generation iPad has already entered the list of these products last February and the second generation iPad in May 2021.