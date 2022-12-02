Apple iPad 10 is disassembled by iFixit showing several similarities with the 2020 iPad Air; see the video

Marking the tenth generation of Apple’s entry-level tablet, the iPad 10 finally brought a new look that embraced the era of solid screens and no buttons on the front. This Friday (02), iFixit published a video that shows the process of disassembling the device, highlighting the pros and cons of its design. At first glance, the 10th generation iPad can be easily confused with the 2020 iPad Air — not only because of the varied color options and the Apple A14 Bionic processor, but also because of the layout of its internal components. Check it out below:

iFixit criticized a number of design choices from Apple for the iPad 10. The most annoying is the limited support for the 1st generation Apple Pencil that was charged through Lightning. The iPad 10 evolved by replacing the company’s proprietary connector for USB-C, but the stylus did not, prompting users to buy an adapter that costs R$99.

- Advertisement - The reason behind this detail is the new camera positioned on the side edge, not the top. This feature optimizes the use of the iPad 10 with the Magic Keyboard, for example, but the space occupied by the sensor prevents the installation of a coil for wireless charging of the Pencil. This leads to yet another drawback of the iPad 10: its charging port is soldered to the logic board, that is, replacing this component requires a technical level that only authorized personnel from the manufacturer would have to repair any damage. The logic board is located on the right side of the tablet and houses several components, including the processor and RAM.

The battery, on the other hand, has easy removal through tabs fixed under the cell. Previous generations used glue to fix the component, which is a choice that makes repair difficult and can even cause more severe damage to the device. “Perhaps with support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and a modular USB-C charging port, the iPad 10 would make more sense”, concludes the channel presenter. - Advertisement - The 10th generation iPad is already available in Europe with suggested prices starting at R$5,299 for the model limited to Wi-Fi connectivity and 64 GB of internal storage. Its specs include a 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 12MP rear camera with up to 4K recording and 5G support.

See more!