Apple, iOS beta 1, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3: Universal Control, emojis and more

One day after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3, Apple has released to developers for first beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5 And tvOS 15.4.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM





As always, all beta versions can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center. For installation on iPhone and iPad is required have at least 20% remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating it is always advisable to perform a system backup.

UNLOCK IPHONE WITH MASK

The beta version of iOS 15.4 added a new feature developed to allow the use of Face ID with a protective mask but without also having an Apple Watch for authentication. In any case, to ensure maximum safety, this function is capable of di “recognize the unique features of the eye contour”. If you decide to use this function, you will need to perform a new scan of the face using the appropriate security menu in the system settings where there is now a new switch “Use Face ID with a mask”.





In addition, there is also a function that "Add glasses" to make Face ID even more accurate when wearing both goggles and goggles at the same time. However, Apple warns that Face ID is still "more accurate" when set for full facial recognition only. In order for Face ID to work with a mask, you will need to look at the device to unlock it and it does not work when sunglasses are worn.

UNIVERSAL CONTROL ARRIVES

After having suggested the postponement in the spring, on the first beta versions of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, Universal Control is now available, the function that allows you to use a single keyboard and a single mouse to control multiple devices at a time on which it has been run. access to your iCloud account by moving the cursor between the various screens of a Mac or iPad or by dragging content from one device to another. After updating to new beta versions, Universal Control is enabled by default. On Mac, the settings are still available in Display> Advanced; on ‌iPad‌, in the section “AirPlay and Handoff” in General there is a new option “Cursor and keyboard (Beta)”.

MANY NEW EMOJI

With the new betas, Apple has already added support for Emoji 14, introducing a selection of new smilies including the melting face, the bitten lip, the hands that form a heart and many more. In total there are 112 characters including 37 new emojis and 75 with new skin tones.



