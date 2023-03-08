Apple, iOS and iPadOS 16.4 beta 3, watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3

Apple has released to developers the third betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4. These new betas arrive one week after the previous ones and more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3, all versions focused mainly on improving performance and security as well as correcting some bugs.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As always, registered developers can install all these betas in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center. Public betas are also expected in the next few hours for subscribers to Apple's free test program. For installation on iPhone and iPad you must have at least 20% charge left or better still keep the device connected to the mains during the update. For watchOS, the app on the connected iPhone must be used and the Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with.





These versions will likely be among the last that developers can test using the profile system. Apple, in fact, has begun testing a new registration system, linked directly to the Apple ID with which one registered for the program, in order to avoid (or severely limit) that developer betas can also be installed by ordinary users ( for which the public betas will remain). Currently, this system is still in the testing phase and will probably be implemented starting from iOS 17.

THE MAIN NEWS

With the previous betas, in addition to the new test version access system, new emojis have arrived which further expand the vast list of those already present, the Push notifications for Safari (provided that the sites are saved in the home as a web app), a new HomeKit architecturemore accurate information for the SOS function via satellite (which is also arriving in Italy), and other minor innovations to the Books, Podcasts and Commands apps. Also found further references to the arrival of Apple Music Classic.



