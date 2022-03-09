Apple, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 next week: RC released

Apple has released in the past few hours the Release Candidate versions Of iOS and iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4, the latest before the public release next week. Apple hasn’t provided the exact day but it likely is on March 18the same day that the renewed iPhone SE and will also be available the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in the forest green coloring. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M These RC versions arrive one week after the release of the previous ones, more than a month or so after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3, and three weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 and watchOS 8.4.2 which have provided important security updates. Read: ‘Apple for Kids’ makes it easy for parents and guardians to manage their devices

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

These versions are compatible with all devices that support iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and tvOS 14. As usual, the beta versions of Apple’s operating systems can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center or on the portal dedicated to public beta testers. Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Recall that, for installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary have at least 20% remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. To update Apple Watch, however, the app on the iPhone must be used and the smartwatch must have at least 50% autonomy.

THE NEWS’