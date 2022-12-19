Apple invests in more external displays, including a new Pro Display XDR

More external displays are in Apple’s plans for the next few years, says Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter – usually full of reliable rumors about the brand. Although it is not clear which products are on Apple’s horizon, it is known that among these models, the brand is thinking about an updated version of the Pro Display XDR, originally launched in 2019 (the device was even elected as the best screen of the year cost from BRL 44,999). LG may be partnering with the brand to develop this new venture.

Neither are known the details of this launch, but Apple may be preparing monitors that also have their own chipsets to, as Gurman points out, rely less on computer resources. This already occurs, for example, in Studio Display, which uses the A13 Bionic chip to leverage technologies such as Spatial Audio, Center Stage and Siri voice commands.