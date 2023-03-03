Apple, investment bank Morgan Stanley raises price target

For the first time in eight months, investment bank Morgan Stanley raised Apple’s target price from $175 to $180, based on expectations of new product launches, mixed reality headsets and the iPhone 15 in particular. and a possible iPhone subscription program. In the next 12 months, according to analyst Eric Woodring, Apple stock could grow by 23%.

In the note released to investors, the analyst nevertheless reiterated that, despite these long-term “catalytic events”, Apple will still face a “challenging macro” economic scenario in the near term as well as an iPhone shortage due to the consequences of the restrictions imposed in recent months in China due to the health emergency.

Suppressed demand, however, is expected to drive shipments up “above expectations” in fiscal 2024, even as shipments are projected to decline 9% year-over-year in 2023. The analyst also expects the cycle of iPhone replacement “will extend to 4.4 years” by the end of fiscal 2023, a “new all-time record,” but will contract to 4.1 years in fiscal 2024.

Furthermore, according to Woodring, a significant boost should also come from Apple’s services sector with forecast of double-digit revenue growth in 2023 and 2024 thanks to the installed base of users, payments by Google to be the default search engine and a price increase that could affect Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One.