5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple, investment bank Morgan Stanley raises price target

Apple, investment bank Morgan Stanley raises price target

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1003683.jpeg
1003683.jpeg
- Advertisement -

For the first time in eight months, investment bank Morgan Stanley raised Apple’s target price from $175 to $180, based on expectations of new product launches, mixed reality headsets and the iPhone 15 in particular. and a possible iPhone subscription program. In the next 12 months, according to analyst Eric Woodring, Apple stock could grow by 23%.

In the note released to investors, the analyst nevertheless reiterated that, despite these long-term “catalytic events”, Apple will still face a “challenging macro” economic scenario in the near term as well as an iPhone shortage due to the consequences of the restrictions imposed in recent months in China due to the health emergency.

- Advertisement -

Suppressed demand, however, is expected to drive shipments up “above expectations” in fiscal 2024, even as shipments are projected to decline 9% year-over-year in 2023. The analyst also expects the cycle of iPhone replacement “will extend to 4.4 years” by the end of fiscal 2023, a “new all-time record,” but will contract to 4.1 years in fiscal 2024.

Furthermore, according to Woodring, a significant boost should also come from Apple’s services sector with forecast of double-digit revenue growth in 2023 and 2024 thanks to the installed base of users, payments by Google to be the default search engine and a price increase that could affect Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One.

Apple Watch 6, the safe leakers: it will also measure blood oxygenation

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Domino effect as more EU institutions move to ban TikTok on work devices

The European Commission's surprising decision to ban TikTok on work-related devices has triggered a...
Tech News

MOBA mobile Honor of Kings announces event with millionaire prizes for players

The game MOBA mobile Honor of Kings announced this Friday (3) the BRL 1,000,000...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.