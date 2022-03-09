Apple introduces the new iPad Air 2022

As many pools pointed out, the iPad Air 2022 has been one of the protagonists of Peek Performancethe first Apple presentation of this 2022, in which we have also seen the new iPhone SE 2022, an evolution of the Apple SoC, with the presentation of the M1 Ultra and the planned Mac Studio.

Regarding this latest review of the lightest of iPads, the iPad Air 2022 no design changes from its predecessor, with the only relevant novelty, in this sense, of adding new colors to those previously available. The news is found, yes, when we review its technical specifications, because at this point there are some very notable jumps compared to the previous generation.

The first is undoubtedly that the iPad Air 2022 jumps from the line of Bionic processors to Silicon, mounting an Apple M1, thus equating to the iPad Pro. The jump in performance represents, according to the company itself, a remarkable 60%. An even more pronounced jump if we look at the GPU integrated in this SoC, because according to those from Cupertino, the one integrated in the M1 multiplies by two the performance of what we could find in the A13 Bionic of the previous version. This SoC It may be accompanied by 64 or 256 gigabytes of storage.

Another important jump, and that we could already expect when seeing the news of this iPad Air Pro 2022, is that it adds to 5G connectivity. Thus, and as usual in Apple tablets, we can find WiFi and WiFi + cellular versions. But this is not the only difference in terms of “speed”, because as they have told in the presentation, the connectivity provided by its USB-C port (who would have imagined Apple saying something like that a few years ago) multiplies by two the of his predecessor, with data transfers of up to 10 Gbps.

Another point on which Apple focuses is on updating its front camera, and that is that the iPad Air 2022 has a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a choice obviously aimed at promoting the use of this tablet for video conferencing, a communication channel that has become popular over the last two years, for well-known reasons. The combination of this new camera with the latest version of iPadOS 15, 15.4, will allow its users to use center stage, the function of automatic focus shifting based on the movements of the users that are being captured by the camera. Regarding the rear camera, it also has 12 megapixels.

If you’re wondering about its screen, the iPad Air 2022 has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display composed of a total of 3.8 million pixels, with a brightness of 500 nits, True Tone technology and, this seems to me something particularly remarkable, anti-reflective screen coating. Both for video conferences and for the consumption of multimedia content and games, the screen is accompanied by stereo speakers. There are no changes to the biometric system of the iPad Air 2022, which keep betting on Touch ID integrated into the top button.

In the United States, the new iPad Air 2022 can be reserved from next Friday, March 11, and deliveries will begin just a week later, on Friday, March 18, and its prices will start at $599 for the WiFi version with 64 gigabytes , and $749 for the WiFi+5G version with 64 gigabytes. We will update this news as soon as prices are published in Spain.

Update: And we already have dates and prices for Spain. Regarding the dates, they will be the same as in the United States, reservations from next Friday, March 11, and availability and deliveries from March 18, just one week later. And in terms of prices, part of the 679 euros of the iPad Air 2022 WiFi 64 gigabytes and the 849 euros of the WiFi + 5G version, which is the same price of the WiFi version with 256 gigabytes, up to 1,019 euros of the model with WiFi and 5G with 256 gigabytes of storage.

More information: Apple