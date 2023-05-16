Apple Introduces New Accessibility Features Coming to iOS 17

Apple is about to announce iOS 17, the operating system that should be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 event, which takes place in Cupertino, California (USA). This generation of the company’s native software should include new customization options, security and more features aimed at device accessibility. This Tuesday (16), big tech revealed some news that should be implemented in iPhones, iPads and Macs later this year in order to make them simpler and more intuitive. In a note, the company says that “new software features for cognitive, speech and vision accessibility will arrive later this year”, pointing to iOS 17.

Assisted Access This is one of the novelties that should arrive this year on iPhones and iPads. The resource gathers in a single place the main services available in the system. In addition, it is also possible to change the interface of the apps in order to improve navigation, making it simpler according to the needs of each user.

Check it out in the image below:

Live Speech Improvements Live Speech is a function that allows the user to type the content that will be spoken by the phone. With the next update it will be possible to save recurrently used phrases, thus simplifying the use of Live Speech. . Users at risk of losing their ability to speak, such as those recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), can use Personal Voice to create a digital voice that sounds just like them. The feature uses on-device machine learning to keep user information safe and private and integrates with Fala Live.

Point detection in the magnifying glass In the Magnifier app, Point & Speak helps users interact with physical objects that have multiple text labels. For example, when using a home device, Point and Talk combines input from the Camera app, LiDAR Scanner, and machine learning on the device to announce text on buttons as users move their finger across the keyboard.

Point and Talk is integrated into the Magnifier app on iPhone and iPad, works with VoiceOver, and can be used with other Magnifier features such as People Detection, Door Detection, and Image Descriptions to help users navigate their physical environment with ease. more effectiveness.