Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with H2 chip, touch controls and more

- Advertisement -

An event full of news dedicated to the iPhone 14, among other products, such as the new Pro 2. Rumors indicated that they were about to be launched and they have not failed. The most important novelty is that they include the new H2 chip which will give improvements to existing features such as noise cancellation and battery life.

AirPods Pro 2, the new wireless headphones from Apple

In addition to improved noise cancellation (cancel twice as much compared to the previous version), an adaptive transparency mode is included. This causes any loud ambient noise to be almost completely reduced.

Acoustics is an aspect that Apple has worked on and they have said at the event that the experience will be exceptional. A low distortion audio driver is integrated, in addition to having a custom amplifier. The bass will sound richer and more perfect than ever and recognize a clearer sound with a wide range of frequencies.

Touch , water resistance, among more news

- Advertisement -

Something that was already present in the previous generation was pressure detection in the stem area (around the microphone) to perform certain actions. Touch controls are now included that will allow you to adjust the volume of what you are listening to. A skin detection sensor that turns content playback on and off.

The battery has improved, a total of 6 hours of playback (30 hours of total time with the listening charge) which is equivalent to 1 hour and a half more than the previous generation. Added extra small size (XS) pads On top of the AirPods Pro 2, it includes IPX4 water and sweat resistance along with a lanyard loop. A speaker is included so it can be easily located in case of loss.

Price and release date

you can reserve them from September 9 at 2:00 p.m. and will be available from September 23. The final price is 299 euros. A product that met practically all the specifications except for one, the ability to play Lossless content. This is because Bluetooth does not offer this by default, they would have to change the way the connection protocol is used.

Will Apple manage to capture the public’s attention with this new generation? Share your opinions about it in the comment box.