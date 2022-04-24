Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple increasingly problems with its supply chain to…

By: Brian Adam

During these last days we have witnessed how Apple maintains the problems with its supply chain. Although it is not new, it is a sensitive issue to see how this problem can increase as time goes by. Nor can we entirely blame the company, given that the world situation has led to multiple problems. The lack of material for the chips or the serious impact caused by the pandemic closure in the Chinese country.

Even with these problems, Apple’s plans pointed in a different direction. BOEwho was one of its main Chinese screen manufacturers had the mission, just this year, of produce up to 40 million screens for iPhone. The doubt has remained, because as we mentioned, the global situation is not reduced and the lack of parts is latent. The mission has been reduced to 30 millionhowever this could still be subject to change.

The problem with few parts in the supply chain

A bit of the original problem has to do with what was explained in this post. The shortage of chips, the situation in China and its pandemic closures have caused problems that could become quite serious for Apple.

The company comments about this situation with chip parts among other things. One of these factors is particular, because during the years when COVID-19 was at its peak, the sale of technological devices grew considerably. In addition to others, such as the aforementioned closure due to the same pandemic and the increase in chip research, they have required a greater production of them for car manufacturers. In case you’re wondering why them, it’s because of the microprocessor they require for their advancements.

One of the biggest problems that Apple has suffered has been that of the chips that are themselves more basic during the production processAlso during this shortage are those for power management, such as display controllers. Since they are the most requested, but at the same time the simplest, it has caused them to be required in large quantities for the company.

Tim Cook, CEO, has given his statement. In it he indicates the amount, which ranges between the $6 billion in each of the last two quarters, which was the cost of this situation and the parts limitation.

It is worth mentioning that the BOE company was also asked for an order that should carry up to 40 million screens for iPhone just to proceed during this year. This request was made to help the orders already made to Samsung and LG.

This shortage of chips for the controllers happened during the first months of 2022, which caused it to be impossible to reach the quantity requested by Apple, reducing the order to only 30 million.

More problems for Apple and its production

The middle TheElec also published the perspective of the BOE company who are not comfortable with Apple’s requests. They look worse and worse and have only been trying to maintain the performance that is required of them.

TheElec’s words indicate that BOE’s problems continue to grow in terms of the production of OLED panels that are required for the iPhone. This is caused by the reasons already mentioned above.

Approximately the problems of the Chinese company worsened from the month of February. With the shortage of circuits that work for the handling of screens the company has not been able to continue with its usual performance, according to TheElec sources.

This problem that BOE has with the production chain has forced it to stay that way at least until May, if the forecasts continue like this.

