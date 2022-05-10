Apple increasingly focuses on advertising and streaming | Rumor

Apple wants to focus more and more on streaming and advertising: according to the sources of Business Insider the services division of the company would be in the process of restructuring by pushing in particular on these two sectors, and in some way by downsizing the others. Apparently Eddy Cue, the division’s Senior Vice President, has already started making the first changes. For instance:

Peter Stern, one of the division’s VPs, was also responsible for advertising, but will now focus solely on Apple One services.

Todd Teresi will be the head of advertising

Of course, Apple is a hardware company first and foremost, but software services profits have been soaring significantly in the recent period. Let’s take the only source of advertising revenue, namely Apple Store Search Ads: in 2021 they recorded a turnover of 3.7 billion dollars. A drop in the ocean, sure, but it’s a 238% growth over the previous year; and for 2022 the projections are for further growth, up to 5.5 billion dollars.

Apparently part of the credit for this growth is even attributable to the new privacy policies of iOS – the famous App Tracking Transparency release with version 14.5 of the operating system. With the loss of effectiveness of “traditional” online advertising circuits such as Google and Facebook, the developers have decided to focus their efforts on Apple’s own service.