Apple increasingly focused on India: reorganized the international structure

In addition to being a driving market for Apple, with a constantly increasing demand, India is also becoming increasingly important as regards the development and production of the products of the Cupertino-based company which, driven by the desire to depend less and less on China plans to move about 25% of iPhone production to India by 2025 with the goal of reaching 50% by 2027.

In India, Apple’s main suppliers have also decided to increase their presence. Among these, the Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, which would have planned investments of over 700 million dollars in India, precisely to expand the assembly of iPhones.

In India, precisely in view of this progressive development, Apple has also decided to make changes from an organizational point of view which will influence the management structure but not the way in which regional sales are reported in the financial results where India it is included as part of the Europe, Middle East and Africa category