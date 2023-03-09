Apple increasingly focused on India: reorganized the international structure

In addition to being a driving market for Apple, with a constantly increasing demand, India is also becoming increasingly important as regards the development and production of the products of the Cupertino-based company which, driven by the desire to depend less and less on China plans to move about 25% of iPhone production to India by 2025 with the goal of reaching 50% by 2027.
In India, Apple’s main suppliers have also decided to increase their presence. Among these, the Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, which would have planned investments of over 700 million dollars in India, precisely to expand the assembly of iPhones.
In India, precisely in view of this progressive development, Apple has also decided to make changes from an organizational point of view which will influence the management structure but not the way in which regional sales are reported in the financial results where India it is included as part of the Europe, Middle East and Africa category
According to what was reported by Bloomberg, following the departure of Hugues Asseman, who worked at Apple for more than 20 years from marketing manager to vice president responsible for India, Middle East, Mediterranean, Eastern Europe and Africa, Apple promoted Ashish Chowdhary, who was employed by Asseman, head of India. Chowdhary will report directly to Michael Fenger, head of product sales at Apple.
With this change, for the first time, India thus becomes a “sales region” for Apple after last quarter, despite its global sales declining by 5%, it also recorded record revenues. Apple currently sells its products in India only through its online store and through third-party resellers but plans to open physical stores in the country by the end of the year.