Apple increases the options of Vision Pro with the purchase of the company Mira

- Advertisement -

A couple of days ago the rumors we were hearing and reading about so much came true and Apple presented augmented/virtual reality glasses to society and has called them Vision Pro. A terminal that aims to revolutionize the industry thanks to its excellent features and functions. Apple does not want it to remain only in a presentation and has decided to promote the product. For this, he has bought a company that is in its beginnings but that promises a lot. The company Mira specialized in augmented reality.

Mira, specialized in augmented reality, will work to promote the Vision Pro

Shortly after the presentation of the Vision Pro on June 5, it was announced that the American company had bought a small but very emerging company with the name Mira. This company is mainly dedicated to the manufacture and development of augmented reality glasses.

- Advertisement -

So much so that, for example, the US military has business with this company and that Universal Studios uses this company’s technology to give the viewer an augmented reality tour using the character Mario in mario kart with which you can make courses underwater and in the clouds, collecting coins and throwing shells to win the Gold Cup. The device created by Mira leads to a immersive experience by displaying characters, obstacles, and other corridors in your view.

Likewise, it is known that at the time, Mr. Ive, advised this company but this rumor apparently comes from what was said by two of the workers who did not want to provide information about their identity.

Apple goes all out buying this company. Of course, the company has not confirmed the purchase of this start up but it has not ruled it out either. He has simply done the usual thing that they ask him about the subject. He has commented that Apple usually buy small businesses to give more quality to their products. That can be a confirmation even if it is implicit.

The CEO of the company Mira, through his private Instagram account, has confirmed the news saying that a new era is beginning with Apple and that at least 11 company workers have been hired and that they are now part of the great Apple family.

- Advertisement -

A declaration of intentions from Apple for its new Vision Pro.