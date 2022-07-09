Apple incorporates “Lockdown”, extreme protection in its operating systems

- Advertisement -

New versions of Apple’s operating systems for its device families incorporate new “extreme” security measures to deal with attacks directed at very specific devices, a different type of attack from the one suffered by most users.

Apple’s new lockdown mode seeks to protect against Pegasus and similar attacks on computers from people and organizations targeted by “state-attacks”

This is a security mode called Lockdown and it is capable of blocking all kinds of incoming messages, links leading to website previews as well as invitations and FaceTime calls from unknown users.

It also allows you to block wireless connections between computers or with accessories, in addition to preventing new profiles from being added to the computer configuration.

These are areas that have been considered very vulnerable by the analyzes carried out on computers attacked by the Pegasus software, attacks capable of making use of an apparently innocent element such as an animated GIF sent through Messages (iMessage, the messaging application Apple’s own snapshot),

The changes are introduced in the operating systems:

-iOS 16 (of which we told you here all the news)

-iPadOS 16

-MacOS Ventura

At the moment the presence of this Blocking Mode has been detected in Beta 3 for developers of the aforementioned operating systems. According to Apple, it is an optional total blocking mode aimed at prevent attacks promoted by state agencies against certain individuals, companies and organizations that become strategic objectives within the controversial and unstable international political landscape.

Ivan Krstic, head of security engineering and architecture at Apple, has stated regarding this new security development in the brand’s operating systems, that the vast majority of users of their devices will never be the target of this type of attack or They will suffer its consequences.

However, it recognizes that it is the responsibility of the Cupertino company to work tirelessly to provide those of its users who are among the targets of such targeted attacks, with specific defenses so that they can deal with them. Likewise, these security measures support the groups and organizations that fight against mercenary companies and the states that make use of attacks such as those caused by Pegasus.