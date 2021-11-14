Apple, in the patent, the iPhone screen is visible only with special glasses

Apple he is thinking of one new iPhone privacy solution (and not only). And this time it is not about advertising tracking, as with the Tracking Transparency introduced starting from iOS 14.5, or in general the use of the smartphone itself.

No: there is the possibility that someone will mind our business and have full access to some excerpts of a private conversation, for example, without having our credentials and without even holding our iPhone. Like? Peeking, simple.

In crowded places, such as public transport (where there is also a difference in height between those who sit and those who stand that favors the possibility of doing other people’s business), using the telephone is not a foregone conclusion, because what we see on the screen it could be spotted, with more or less intentionality, by an unspecified number of people.

For this reason in Cupertino they have thought of a solution that makes it screen visible only to the owner of the smartphone. The patent registered by the USPTO (US Patent & Trademark Office), in fact, describes a technology that scans the face to recognize if the user is wearing a specific pair of glasses (those Apple Glasses that sooner or later will arrive on the market, it is assumed), and in this case it alters what is shown on the screen so that only the wearer of the frame can see it, while for the others the content will be blurred and illegible.