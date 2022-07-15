Apple in talks with the NFL: the rights could cost 3 billion

It is a hypothesis that has been circulating since last January, the one according to which Apple could pay several billion dollars to secure the rights of the live sporting events. And now there is the first concrete scenario, to shell out between 2 and 3 billion dollars to add to the catalog of films, TV series and documentaries also the live broadcast of the meetings of NFL or National Football Leaguethe highest professional league in American football.

According to puck.newsNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, Division Senior Vice President Internet Software and Services of Apple, they would meet during the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. Although there are no concrete elements to believe that the three agreed on that occasion, the circumstance has reinvigorated the rumors that speak of Apple’s interest in the NFL.

Insiders claim National Football League executives would begin negotiating the $ 2 billion upward transfer of rights: according to puck.news the transfer from Cupertino could even reach $ 3 billion. For comparison, in March 2021 the rights to the Serie A championship cost DAZN 840 million euros per season (overall agreement of over two and a half billion euros).

Apple already has a partnership with an American sports league the MLBthe Major League Baseball, for some the number one championship in the world. On Apple TV + it airs Friday Night Baseball, program in which two full matches are broadcast live every Friday. The transaction is said to have cost apple $ 85 million in royalties. Availability is limited to some mainly North and South American markets, while for Europe it is currently only visible in the United Kingdom.