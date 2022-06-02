Apple in defense of the App Store: blocked over 1.6 million fraudulent apps in 2021

Never as in recent years App Store represents one of the most important pieces of Apple’s strategy. With the smartphone market suffering a general crisis, the world of services and apps becomes increasingly central to monetize on a well-established user base and the App Store is right at the center of their distribution, which is why Apple strenuously protects the role of its digital store within the iOS / iPadOS ecosystem. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M This has led to several criticisms of the Cupertino house, very often accused of having established a monopoly within iOS and iPadOS which sees the App Store as the only access point to applications and services, causing the discontent of those who would not want to comply with the strict rules dictated by the Californian company. These cover a wide variety of aspects of app marketing, from need to need to share a good portion of the revenues with Cupertino (see the Fortnite case), the limits imposed on the contents of the applications themselves and so on, as also underlined by the dispute with Cydia.

APPLE EMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF THE APP STORE

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Apple, for its part, responds to these accusations by emphasizing how much the App Store – and the policies related to it – are essential to ensure that iOS and iPadOS are safe environments for the user, in which it is possible to carry out operations with sensitive data without the fear that an app could act fraudulently. Of course, even the App Store is not totally exempt from phishing attempts or scam applications, however the range is certainly less than in a less controlled environment. This is also one of the points that Apple tries to highlight in its last report which is just meant to look back at 2021 and see how the App Store represented a benefit for the whole iOS ecosystem. Summarizing some of the most significant figures, Apple reported that its digital store policies (the app verification process, in-app payment policies, and others) have made it possible to avoid approximately $ 1.5 billion in potential fraudulent transactions. Apart from that, Apple also announced that it has blocked over 1.6 million applications and updates which contained within them del malicious code that could have deceived users, perhaps through the aforementioned phishing attempts.

SOME MORE PRECISE NUMBERS