Apple in court, alleged patent infringement for unlocking with Watch

The function for it automatic unlock via Apple Watch has come under the observation lens of a US court (West Texas District Court) which will have to ascertain whether the Cupertino house has infringed a patent to build it. The judicial procedure was initiated by SmartWatch MobileConcepts, which accuses Apple of violating USPTO patent number 10,362,480 relating to “Systems, methods and equipment to enable wearable users to access secure electronic systems“.

Please note that the automatic unlock feature with Apple Watch was first presented by Apple during WWDC 2016 (June 13-17, 2016). The macOS Sierra beta 4 released on August 1 of the same year made it concretely available. In more recent times, Apple has also extended the ability to be unlocked via Apple Watch to iPhones equipped with FaceID. These timelines should be taken into consideration when reviewing SmartWatch MobileConcepts claims.