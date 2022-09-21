HomeTech NewsMobileApple improves the battery indicator in iOS 16.1 Beta

Apple improves the battery indicator in iOS 16.1 Beta

By Abraham
apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 16.1 and, at first glance, it brings some interesting changes to the iPhone operating system.

The iOS 16.1 developer beta fixes a bug related to paste permissions, In addition to making minor changes to the battery indicator.

We had heard of iOS 16 users getting annoying notifications every time they were going to copy and paste data from one app to another. Apple has already confirmed that it was studying the matter and, now, it has solved it.

Another is a change in the battery indicator. In iOS 16, Apple added an option that allowed show a percentage in the battery indicator instead of a battery icon that was running low. The new beta seems to combine both concepts.

In beta, the battery icon is not always full, but reduces its white color to give a visual representation of the battery level, with the rest of the indicator turning gray.

