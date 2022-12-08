Apple improves its security measures, iCloud backups are finally end-to-end encrypted

Apple announced plans to significantly strengthen its encryption and security features to further protect user data from cybercriminals and law enforcement.

Apple is making new efforts to strengthen user security. While the company has previously touted its privacy prowess, theThe new features are specifically aimed at protecting iCloud and iMessage accounts. Indeed, three new measures were announced yesterday.

First of all, Apple will finally add end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups, which, it should be remembered, are deleted if you are inactive for too long. As part of what it calls advanced data protection, Apple will increase the number of ” data categories » protected by end-to-end encryption, backups, notes and photos now covered.

Apple launches end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups

End-to-end encryption is a huge improvement from a privacy perspective, as photos, notes, and voice memos often contain the most sensitive information. Only you have the decryption keys stored in a secure enclave on your device.

Advanced Data Protection is currently rolling out to registered beta testers in the US, but will be widely available by the end of the year. At “ beginning of 2023 it will be available to users worldwide. On the software side, it will be integrated into the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 updates.

Another security measure deployed by Apple is checking the ignition key on iMessage. This allows users confronted with extraordinary digital threats to check that they only exchange messages with the people they are addressing. In conversations between users who have enabled ignition key verification on iMessage, users will be alerted if a state-sponsored attacker or other malicious actor manages to break into servers and insert their own device to spy on the conversation .

Finally, the last measure presented is none other than physical security keys for users’ Apple accounts. They will now have the choice to use third-party security keys to protect their Apple ID. Security Keys therefore strengthens two-factor authentication Apple by requiring a hardware security key as one of two factors instead of a passcode.