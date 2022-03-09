Apple iMac 27 “disappears from the official store without a real replacement

Many new entries in the product catalog of the Cupertino house after yesterday’s event, but also a departure from the scene that cannot be ignored. Without too much hype Apple has iMac 27 “removed from its catalog , the same fate had befallen the Pro version about a year ago. Even more relevant is that at the moment there is no Apple product that can completely replace it : the only iMac – therefore to be understood as an all-in-one with all the components integrated into the body that also contains the screen – is in fact the 24 “with Apple Silicon chip.

EXTINCTION OF SPECIES WITH INTEL CORE AND EXPENSIVE ALTERNATIVES

iMac 27 “was one of the latest Macs with Intel processors – was last updated in 2020 with 10th generation Core processors. At present, therefore, no predictions can be made on the future of a product that is also appreciated by virtue of its 5K display. There has been no shortage of rumors about the arrival of a new 27 “iMac, but at the moment the certainty is that the product has reached the end of its life cycle and that the closest thing that can replace it coincides with the new Mac Studio in combined with the 27 “Studio Display.

So is there a solution? Not exactly when you consider the outlay necessary to purchase the combination: the basic version of the Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at 2,349 euros, the Studio Display instead costs 1,799 euros. In total 4,148 euros which are almost double the price of iMac 27 “2020 at launch (2,199 euros). To reduce the price, remaining on Apple products, you could evaluate the Mac Mini alternative, which starts at 819 euros, in combination to the same monitor for a total of 2,618 euros (always higher than the 2,199 of the iMac 27 “2020).

Net of the performance considerations of the individual alternatives, in all the cases proposed there would be a solution other than an iMac, consisting of two components (and related cables) instead of an all-in-onewhich for some users could make a difference – especially for those who want an extremely tidy desk or have to deal with limited space.

However, the disappearance of 27 “iMacs from Apple’s list does not mean that they have also been suddenly removed from the warehouses of third-party retailers. Caution so to offers which in this period could benefit those looking for a 27 “iMac which, despite a couple of years on its shoulders, is still a good machine. Otherwise, if having an Apple all-in-one is a priority, we will have to wait for the Company’s moves, hoping that the product will return to the list with a renewed platform – processors are no longer a problem considering how the Apple Silicon range has expanded.