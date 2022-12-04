Apple HomeKit Compatible Products You Didn’t Know You Needed

Usually, when people think of smart home devices, the first thing that comes to mind is the well-known smart speakers, thermometers or lighting productsamong other devices.

Now, there are many other devices that despite not being so famous, they can completely change how users configure their home. For this reason, today we will be presenting some interesting products that are compatible with Apple HomeKit that you surely did not know you needed.

water controllers

If you have a garden or lawn to water at home, a water controller turns out to be a great tool to get rid of this task of watering the plants or crops you have, even if it is for long periods of time like vacations.

And it is that once it has been connected to the water source and installed the device, this can be configured and controlled from your mobile appas is the case with Eve’s Aqua smart water controller.

smart ceiling fans

If ceiling fans are to your liking, you can choose to purchase one that is smart to make everything more comfortable for you. In fact, HomeKit-compatible ceiling fans, like Hunter Smart Ceiling Fans, controlled by simple voice commands to turn on or offso we are facing a product that will surely be your lifesaver on those hot days at home.

garage door openers

Yes, classic, preserved garage doors turn out to be very pretty, flashy, and overall great, but one of the biggest limitations they have is that they don’t work intelligently to be able to open when told to. There are even some that allow you to keep a time-stamped record of visitors and family members who came to use the door.

That said, and to avoid having to get off your mobile and manually open the garage door, you can use the Meross remote control so that it does the heavy work for you without any problem.

smart locks

Smart locks are one of those products that have grown the fastest in recent times, and it is that with one of these, you will only need to raise your wrist and ask your Apple Watch to open the door for you, without mention that you will also be able to sleep more safely knowing that all doors are closed and locked with just a swipe of your iPhone or iPad.

Locks like the August Smart Lock are some of the most interesting that can be found today, so focus this time on your peace of mind and security for the home and choose to use one of these that are also compatible with HomeKit.