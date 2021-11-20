Apple, historic turning point: official DIY repair program

Apple today formalizes the do-it-yourself repair program, and for users it is one historical turning point. In fact, the Cupertino company has always kept its links very tight on how to repair its devices, providing for strict rules to access the resources necessary to carry out these operations and providing for a small number of persons authorized to intervene. From today we change, and it cannot be excluded that the decision was also adopted in the wake of the strong criticism generated by the case of the replacement of the screens of the iPhone 13 which deactivated the Face ID, which has already led Apple to make a turnaround.

The turning point consists of dl Self Service Repair which, as specified in the official note: will allow customers who are able to make repairs access to genuine Apple parts and tools

WHEN AND HOW: DEPARTURE IN 2022







The program will go live at the beginning of 2022 starting from the US market, in the following months it will be activated in other markets (it is hoped that Italy will be included among these without major delays). The first Apple products to benefit from the treatment will include smartphones of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, soon Macs with M1 will also be added. The turning point is soon said: end users will join the more than 5,000 authorized service centers and 2,800 entities of the IRP network (Independent Repair Providers) who already have access to original spare parts

tools to complete repairs

repair manuals

Specifically: Apple will make repair manuals available to customers, then offer the option to purchase replacement parts through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. If, after repairing, customers return the damaged part to Apple, they will receive a credit in exchange that can be used to purchase the new component. Encouraging confirmation of initial offer of the official store of spare parts for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 including over 200 components and tools which, according to Apple, they will allow to carry out the most common repairs. The spare parts made available for purchase will therefore be those that are most easily subject to breakage or wear, ie displays, batteries and cameras. Of course not everyone will have the necessary skills to complete the interventions, but the new program seems perfect for protecting the interests of small repairers those who were not part of the IRP network (participation is quite expensive), as well as that of more experienced users who are familiar with electronics.