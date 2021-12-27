Apple hires one of Meta’s communication leaders for its viewer

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the Apple viewer, a product that could already be announced in the course of 2022 and that, probably, will be at the center of the efforts of the Cupertino house for the next few years. Whatever specs and features it will have, for Apple – and for anyone else looking for or trying to launch something similar – the challenge will be to explain to users how to embrace a whole new experience, create a narrative. The choice to hire Andrea Schubert, previously employed in Meta, to this end it seems to be going in this direction.

Schubert previously led the department of communication and public relations for everything related to augmented reality within Meta, a role that, considering how much Mark Zuckerberg’s company is aiming at us, making it a fundamental piece for the creation of his metaverse, will have been anything but marginal.