Apple hires Chinese manufacturer to help design its VR headset

A Apple hired Chinese manufacturer Luxshare Precision to help develop the final step of your first VR headset. The news was confirmed by more than one source to Nikkei Asia.
According to these people, Luxshare has already designated a team to take care of the work of assembling the device and this whole process is taking place in the city of Shanghai, China.
In addition, Foxconn has also been helping with the project, as the headset will be assembled in its factories in China. Currently, the company has been receiving the first shipments of chips and displays from TSMC and Sony, respectively.
For now, Apple, Luxshare, Foxconn and Sony are not commenting on the matter, as there is a confidentiality agreement between the companies.
In any case, market analysts claim that Apple has been working to try to make its VR headset cheaper. According to previous expectations, the price of the device should be around US$ 3,000, something around R$ 15,456 in direct conversion.
Apple knows that this value must make its headset inaccessible even in developed markets like the United States. Therefore, the company expects the second generation to be more affordable and has been working with suppliers to reduce total production costs.
Finally, Apple’s headset launch could happen during this year’s WWDC.