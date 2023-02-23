Apple hires Chinese manufacturer to help design its VR headset

A Apple hired Chinese manufacturer Luxshare Precision to help develop the final step of your first VR headset. The news was confirmed by more than one source to Nikkei Asia.

According to these people, Luxshare has already designated a team to take care of the work of assembling the device and this whole process is taking place in the city of Shanghai, China.

In addition, Foxconn has also been helping with the project, as the headset will be assembled in its factories in China. Currently, the company has been receiving the first shipments of chips and displays from TSMC and Sony, respectively.