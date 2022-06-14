Apple Headset would have MicroOLED panel by LG Display

It is clear that the Apple headset will appear sooner rather than later. Predicted for the following year, the Mixed Reality project has given a lot to talk about. So there are already requesting vendors for whatever Apple planned with this product. Although there is already a MicroOLED screen provider by the Sony company, it will only be for the first batches, so LG Display could take that place for the interior panels.

LG Display as supplier of the AR/VR Headset

According to what the medium The Elec has indicated, LG Display would enter the Apple project leaving Sunic System the task of MicroOLED panels. The objective to deal with LG would be to manufacture and supply the necessary panel for the Apple headset and that it correctly complies with what is necessary to handle AR / VR content.

While the company has had a deal for a few years with Sony for early build of the panels, Elec comments on an extra deal in the meantime with LG. This would focus on the headset having a microOLED from Sony and having another normal OLED for an outer screen or “indicator” provided by LG Display.

It also indicates that LG is not only seeking this agreement for the device, since after the agreement with Sony ends, it plans to continue supplying more interior panels. Elec says that Sony has been more focused on technologies related to the PlayStation, so perhaps Apple decides to opt for LG Display in the future to continue the work.

Along with these latest news, other quite relevant and equally related to the Apple headset have also emerged. Curiously, there has not been much official information from the company about the product, but it seems that they are still planning the second generation of the device for the year 2024. In addition to rumors, it will be presented together with a new version of glasses. RA.

Along with LG, analyst Jeff Pu envisions Luxshare remaining a supplier of Apple’s planned products between now and 2024. JAlong with other products, the AR/VR headset stands out as a highlight. In addition to the Apple Glasses that could arrive at the same time.