Apple headset: At its heart beats an M2 chip with 16 GB of RAM

Apple’s first VR / AR headset has been the protagonist of rumors for some time, but recently the rumors have intensified demonstrating that the debut may not be far off. The latest information speaks of the possible launch as early as January 2023, and Mark Gurman also thinks the same way. We have dealt with most of the news covered by the Bloomberg journalist in a dedicated article, here let’s focus rather on Apple’s first VR / AR viewer and its technical data sheet which, as time passes, is increasingly defined and credible. Let’s find out what is hidden under the body.

M2 AND 16GB RAM: UNCOMPROMISING PERFORMANCE

According to Gurman, the hardware platform of the viewer should now be well defined and clear. The latest rumors talked about a chip derived from M2, while previously there was even talk of the possibility that Apple had even considered the very powerful M1 Ultra, the latter solution certainly very interesting in terms of power as an end in itself, but which certainly it would have led to big compromises in terms of autonomy and heat dissipation. Parler could return to the Apple App Store The version currently being tested, according to Gurman’s rumors, is instead equipped with a more realistic and still very performing hardware configuration, given that it is the basic version of M2 and well 16 GB of unified memorythus offering a platform capable of managing even complex 3D scenes with relative simplicity.