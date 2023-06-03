Apple Headphones could come in six colors and two storage capacities

- Advertisement -

The rumors intensify with the approach of the start date of the WWDC. There are barely two days left before what may be the longest developer conference in history and in which the most devices are presented. And that is a conference for developers. In fact, the latest rumor concerns what will be the star of Monday, the augmented reality headphones. They could come in up six different colors and with two different storage sizes.

Six colors and two storage capacities are too many variables to prove the rumor true. there are doubts

With barely 48 hours to go to start WWDC 2023, the rumors keep coming. Everyone wants to do their bit as to what we will be able to witness on Monday and what types of devices we will see on that day. The last one to join the party has been an anonymous analyst that He has already had his past successes. When the Samsung Galaxy S 23 came to the fore, it previously unveiled all its features, not missing a single one.

Now what that tells us is that Apple’s headphones will come in six different colors and with two different capacities. Black, blue, grey, green, pink, and an undisclosed sixth color. They also stated that the headphones will have at least two storage capacity options, including 128GB and 256GB.

Why there are doubts regarding this rumor is because if they do come out in six colors and two storage sizes, it must be taken into account that there are 12 possibilities in the market for a product that the most sustained rumors say will be very expensive. It is likely that it is close to 3,000 euros and that its characteristics have not yet been fully defined when it is launched or at least when it is presented.

For this reason, launching a new product with 12 possibilities on the market, it is true that it seems a bit strange, at least. But it’s true that Harder things we have seen.

Anyway on Monday they will have to appear because that is taken for granted. What a surprise we would all get if Apple finally passes by and doesn’t tell us anything.

By the way and just in case. The fact that they are presented on Monday does not mean that they will go on sale right away. It is more than likely that we will not be able to buy them until at least the beginning of 2024. That does not give time to save ;).