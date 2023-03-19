5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsMobileApple has the solution to protect foldables against falls

Apple has the solution to protect foldables against falls

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
analisis samsung galaxy z fold teknofilo 32.jpg
analisis samsung galaxy z fold teknofilo 32.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apparently, Apple has not ruled out entering the world of folding smartphones, since a patent application The recently discovered discovery suggests that the company is looking for a way to better protect these devices from drops.

Available on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the application is called Device with Auto-Retractable Screen and Techniques to Protect Screens Using Fall Detection.

As described, the device will have some kind of sensor inside, such as an accelerometer. If it detects that the iPhone is falling, the sensor will send a signal to a “electronically adjustable locking mechanism” so that the phone closes quickly.

- Advertisement -

The app implies that the mechanism may not close all the way if the phone is too close to the ground, leaving it partially open. But nothing happens, since, according to the patent, “Even folding the screen to less than 180 degrees can offer some protection.” At least the impact will be on the sides and not directly on the screen.

Much of the patent document talks about the capabilities of the foldable phone. For example, the sensor behind the fall protection may consist of “accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses and/or other components” to detect movement. However, Apple is not directly targeting any specific technology.

iOS 15.4 beta 2 includes new “Tap to Pay” functionality

The most important thing for the company is that the internal mechanisms are capable of detecting when the speed drops “exceeds a predetermined threshold» to close automatically. It remains to be seen if the device is actually capable of registering a drop fast enough to shut down completely.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How hinge technology works in foldable phones

cell phone brand HONOR incorporated superlight gearless hinge technology into its new cell phone,...
Huawei

Honor X8a available in Italy with free Earbuds 2 Lite | Price

  Honor X8a officially debuts in Italy following its launch last week. Thin (7.48mm) and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.