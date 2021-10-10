Apple has rejected this application twice for offering the same as others

The application stores represent that market that we visit when we want to stock up on tools to cover a need. In that sense, just do a quick search for something like “create music” and dozens of options appear. However, it often happens that many of these alternatives can do exactly the same thing and not contribute anything. This is the reason why Apple has recently rejected an application.

This has been revealed by the developer of WTFuture, a horoscope application that has been rejected twice by the store. The reason? Apparently there are too many applications in the same category.

There is no room for another horoscope app and Apple has rejected the WTFuture application

Like markets, app stores are divided into sections according to the type of app you want to get. In that sense, those who want to offer products will need to do so in those sections or aisles that are not crowded with other vendors. This is basically the logic behind Apple’s decision to have rejected the WTFuture app.

Through the Night Cat Productions Twitter account, the app developer stated that the store rejected his project twice. The reason for this move is detailed in Section 4.3 of the Apple Developer Rules. It indicates that it is necessary to avoid registering applications in categories that are very saturated because they can be seen as spam.

This is an interesting wake-up call for the developers of this platform to take into account. Working on an app can take a long time, and it would be a shame to hear the news that Apple has rejected it. Therefore, verify the type of project you carry out to avoid falling into the creation of applications that are more of the same.