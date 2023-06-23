Apple has predicted a technology change for the A17 Bionic in 2024

The A17 Bionic chip that Apple will use in the next iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, will differ from the same version that will be released for 2024, for the “base” iPhone 16.

The A17 Bionic will be Apple’s first chip made in 3nm, a manufacturing process that will offer further improvements in terms of performance and energy efficiency compared to the 5nm used in recent years for the A14, A15 and A16. According to rumors, the first version of the A17 Bionic will be manufactured using TSMC’s N3B process, developed in collaboration with Apple. The Cupertino company, however, with a view to reducing costs, however, it would have already foreseen the transition to N3E in 2024, simpler and cheaper, which will also be used by most of TSMC’s other customers. A step that could still lead to lower efficiency.

- Advertisement -

The N3E node, in fact, having fewer EUV layers and lower transistor density than N3Bcertainly has a lower efficiency but however, it may offer better performance. The N3B node, even if it has been ready for mass production for longer than N3E, would have a lower yield, and not by a small amount. Furthermore, this process, designed as a “trial”, would not be compatible with TSMC’s later processes, including N3P, N3X and N3S. As a result, Apple will need to redesign its future chips to take full advantage of TSMC’s subsequent manufacturing advances.

In recent years, rumors had circulated regarding the possible use of the N3B node already for the A16 Bionic chip. Apple, however, would have had to fall back on the N4 as the other would not have been finalized in time. Of course, it would be highly unlikely that Apple would make such a drastic change to the A17 Bionic during the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max production cycle. As a result, it is more conceivable that the N3E version will be aimed at next year’s “base” iPhone 16s.