Apple has not infringed any copyrights with multi-ethnic emojis

A California federal judge dismissed allegations that Apple’s multi-ethnic and inclusive emojis are infringing on copyrights held by Apple. Cub Club Investment (CCI). According to what was sentenced, CCI would not have been able to prove that Apple actually copied something protected by copyright.

The lawsuit, originally filed in September 2020, stated that the “the world’s first different emoji” it was invented by Katrina Parrottfounder of CCI, who had used it for the first time in 2013 with the launch of an app called iDiversicons which included hundreds of emojis with 5 different skin tones. CCI held over 20 copyrights and had three pending patent applications at the time.

The judge, in his full sentence, stated that “Even assuming the allegations contained in the complaint are well founded, the idea is all Apple copied”. The ideas, according to the judge, cannot be protected by copyright, but only by the implementation of those ideas and “There aren’t many ways anyone could implement this idea. After all, there are so many ways to draw a thumbs up.”