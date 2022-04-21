Apple has never spent so much to oppose antitrust laws | Bloomberg

Never has he devoted so much money, Apple, in lobbying activities as in the first three months of 2022. This is the caption accompanying the issue released by Bloomberg: two and a half million dollars in three months, that is, nearly a million a month to keep the pressure on the US Congress and federal governments alive in an attempt to limit or soften the rules governing competition. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Apple needs it as never before at a crucial moment for the medium and long-term fate of its corporate strategy, in light of the discussion in the US on new rules to protect competition. The numbers, moreover, do not lie and give a dimension to Apple’s fears. From one quarter to another, i.e. from the last of 2021 to the first of 2022, spending grew by 34%, from 1.86 to 2.5 million dollars, an indication that the showdown could be near. The previous record of $ 2.2 million had stood for five years, starting Q2 2017. Read: Apple orders production of 4 nanometer chips for Mac destined for Apple Silicon

The debate in the US is about the rules that they can stem the overwhelming power of the tech giants. Among the most feared measures by Apple is theOpen App Markets Act under the scrutiny of Congress which enjoys bipartisan support from political forces, and which could allow Apple customers to install apps outside the App Store. The company officially opposes by waving the banner of protection of privacy and security, but in this way it should also give up the rich commissions applied to developers on every purchase made by the App Store.

APPLE IS NOT ALONE: GOOGLE SPENDS MORE