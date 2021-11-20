Apple has decided: back to the office in February 2022, but only 3 days a week

The Cupertino company found itself several times to review the return projects: the return to the office was initially set in September with three days a week, then the Delta variant had forced a revision of the plan, postponing the end of the smart working before a October , then to January . And now February is reported as the “final” month.

In any case, it will be a return hybrid, as we said at the beginning, which includes a test phase to verify its effectiveness. They will be up to a maximum of four, and not two, the weeks granted by the company to work remotely, a decision taken in concert with the workers who asked for flexibility and more time to spend with the family. There will therefore be more time with “more opportunities to travel, be close to loved ones, or simply vary your routine“, reads the note from Tim Cook.

Employees will return to work in the office for one or two days a week in February, then three in March – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Full-time attendance may be required for some specific tasks, therefore up to five days a week.

The situation is also developing for other major American tech companies. Among these we remember: