Apple has conquered Generation Z in the United States

Apple has the dominance over Generation Z in America to the point where younger consumers fear being socially ostracized for not having an iPhone.

Generation Z users — those born after 1996 — represent the 34% of all iPhone owners in the US, compared to 10% for Samsung, according to data from the Attain platform.

The figure helps explain why the iPhone has increased its market share in the United States from 35% in 2019 to 50% last year, according to Counterpoint.

The tech giant’s dominance of younger consumers marks a significant shift, as, for older generations of Americans, there is a relatively similar similar ratio between device owners running Android and iOS.

“The strength of Apple’s ecosystem creates a fairly impenetrable moat for competition”says Shannon Cross, an analyst at Credit Suisse. “It really makes it difficult to change the trajectory. Apple is just going to continue to gain share over time.”

Given that Generation Z is the most connected of all age groups — they spend up to six hours a day on their smartphones —, the dominance of the iPhone is shaping the social circles of young Americans.

iMessage has a lot to do with iPhone dominance

One explanation often offered is that Android phones are not compatible with Apple’s iMessage system, which is widespread in the United States.

If a single Android user participates in an iPhone Owners group chat, outgoing messages from all users appear green, instead of blue.

This indicates that the chat has defaulted to the SMS standard instead of iMessage. It also means that when iPhone users in the group send videos or photos, they are often smaller and worse looking than they would through iMessage.

“One green message – anyone with an Android – kills all chat, because everything has to be SMS”explains Annelise Hillman, 24, executive director of Frontman. “So the social pressure to get an iPhone is pretty insane.”

Kahlil Greene, a 22-year-old freelance consultant and “Gen Z historian,” said the glitches were upsetting enough that he It’s “very, very common” for Android users to be electronically banned from group chats.

On TikTok, a trend called “He is a 10 but…” went viral when random women were asked what the new rating of a perfect guy would be once they found out he uses Android. Numerous respondents rated the boy less than 5 again, or simply called him “something that breaks the deck.” “If that bubble appears green, I don’t respond”says one.

Generation Z’s preference for the iPhone is more pronounced in the US than elsewhere, but when Canalys conducted research in Western Europe, it found that 83% of Apple users under the age of 25 planned to continue using the iPhone. The percentage of Android users of the same age who plan to stick with Android was less than half.

Android has tried to solve the problems created by Apple’s refusal to open its iMessage system. Last year it launched a marketing campaign berating Apple for not adopting Rich Communication Services, or RCS, a superior standard to SMS for rich media and file attachments.

The push to stay within Apple’s device ecosystem has boosted its business. Globally, for every 100 iPhones shipped, Apple sells 26 iPads, 17 Apple Watches and 35 pairs of AirPods, according to Canalys.

In the case of Samsung, for every 100 shipments of smartphones, 11 tablets, 6 smartwatches and 6 wireless headphones are sold.



