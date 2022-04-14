Apple has already found a supplier for the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple would have entered into an agreement with the South Korean company Jahwa Electronics for the supply of components to be used in the periscope camera of the high-end iPhones that will arrive in 2023. The indiscretion was reported The Elec according to which Jawa would have foreseen an expense of approximately 191 billion won (140 million euros) for the construction of new plants in which to produce the actuators that combine the OIS functions with the focusing system.

Apple, reports the Korean newspaper, would have already visited the new facilities of Jahwa Electronics in the middle of last year and it is “probable” that the investment has been made so that the company can start supplying the actuators to Apple. OIS needed as early as next year.

As is often the case, Apple requires suppliers who join its supply chain to make production lines dedicated exclusively to its components. All the facilities that will be built in Gumi, therefore, would require Apple’s prior approval, once finished, in order to proceed with production. The whole process would take about a year to complete.